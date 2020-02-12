Comment from Daria Morozova following Minsk negotiations

The meeting of the Humanitarian Subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Peaceful Settlement in Donbass has finished. The parties discussed the results of the exchange of December 29, 2019, and, accordingly, the question of the procedural status of the released persons was raised. Unfortunately, so far only one person has been completely cleared from charges by the Ukrainian side since the exchange took place.

The visions on the mechanism for searching for missing persons proposed by the parties were discussed. We exchanged our views on how this process should take place, and also discussed its legal status. As a result, it was agreed to present joint proposals for the implementation of the mechanism for the next negotiations.

In addition, the parties exchanged information about the detainees. However, the Ukrainian side did not provide any evidence of their presence on the territory of Ukraine. I hope that very soon Ukraine will carry out all the necessary procedures towards further fruitful efforts in this direction.