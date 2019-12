Comment by Daria Morozova following videoconference of 23 December

The meeting of the Humanitarian Working Group of the Trilateral Contact Group on Peaceful Settlement in Donbass took place via videoconference. We have managed to reach agreement on the exchange under the condition of procedural “clearance” by Ukraine. At the moment, we are working on the preparation of the final exchange list and the date of the exchange.

We are willing to continue the negotiations and release all wrongfully convicted DPR supporters as soon as possible.