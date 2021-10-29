Changes to Decree of Head of DPR “On the Introduction of High Alert Regime” entered into force

We draw the attention of citizens that from today on, changes to the Decree of the Head of the DPR of 14.03.2020 No. 57 “On the Introduction of High Alert Regime” come into force.

So, according to the current version of the Decree, on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, until further notice, a ban applies to:

leisure,

entertaining,

spectacular,

cultural,

physical education,

sports,

exhibition,

educational,

advertising,

public and other similar events with the full-time presence of citizens, including in parks of culture and rest, entertainment centres and attractions.

This prohibition does not apply to visits to cinemas, theatres, museums, libraries, concert organizations, cultural centres, club institutions, provided that the seats are filled no more than 50 percent of the total capacity and the visitors have one of the following medical documents (on paper):

1) about completing the full course of vaccination against COVID-19;

2) about a past illness caused by COVID-19 (for persons whose recovery has passed no more than six months) ;

3) about the presence of a negative laboratory test of the material for COVID-19 by the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method (the date of issue of the document should not exceed three calendar days);

In addition, this prohibition does not apply to:

– visiting restaurants, cafes, canteens, bars, snack bars and other catering establishments – provided that the seats are filled no more than 50 percent of the total capacity;

– doing physical exercises and sports, including outdoors (including individual and group training sessions), without involving spectators and taking into account the prohibition established by clause 81 of Decree No. 57 – until 15.11.2021, sports competitions are prohibited on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic;

– visiting sports clubs, fitness canters, swimming pools and other facilities where such services are provided, training sessions are held;

– holding fairs.

At the same time, there is a ban on:

– smoking hookahs in restaurants, bars, cafes and other public places;

– work of dance halls, including in catering establishments;

– stay in public places of persons under the age of 14, unaccompanied by one of the parents (guardian);

– departure of organized groups of children outside the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, with the exception of trips for the purpose of health improvement and (or) treatment.

Also, it should be reminded that in the Donetsk People’s Republic responsibility is provided for violation of the requirements aimed at countering the spread of the coronavirus infection.