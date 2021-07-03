Changes have been made to procedure for crossing DPR State Border by children under age of 16

Please, notice that on 25 June, the Government amended the Temporary procedure for organizing the travel of children outside the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and some issues on the travel of children outside the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (Resolution No. 43-8).

It has been established that the travel of children under the age of 16 outside the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic in organized groups or accompanied by one of the parents (legal representative) can be carried out on the basis of a passport of a citizen of the Donetsk People’s Republic or the original of the child’s birth certificate (in more detail this news can be accessed at the link: https://pravdnr.ru/npa/postanovlenie-pravitelstva-doneczkoj-narodnoj-respubliki-ot-25-iyunya-2021-goda-%e2%84%96-43-8-o-vnesenii-izmenenij-v-postanovlenie-pravitelstva-doneczkoj-narodnoj-respubliki-ot-03-maya-2019-g/).

