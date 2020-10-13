Birthday greetings to Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

I would like to express my sincere congratulations on your birthday!

Your qualities of a talented statesman, wise politician earned the trust not only in Russia, but also throughout the world. Such recognition was made possible by your endless energy and sense of purpose, ability to think strategically, set and meet the extensive tasks.

On this day, I wholeheartedly wish you, esteemed Vladimir Vladimirovich, good health, great personal happiness, seminal work for the benefit and prosperity of Russia!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova