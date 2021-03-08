Birthday greeting to Daria Morozova by team of Ombudsman’s Office

Dear Mrs. Morozova!

We wholeheartedly congratulate you on this significant day!

We express our genuine admiration for you not only as a leader, but also as a wonderful person. Your personal and professional qualities, responsiveness, dedication and perseverance instill in us confidence that the rights and freedoms of the inhabitants of the Republic are under reliable protection. Working under your leadership is a source of pride for each of us!

We wish you good health, professional success, optimism and good luck! Also, we wish you many happy moments, and all the kindest words that are spoken on this day will come true!

The team of the Human Rights Ombudsman Office in the Donetsk People’s Republic