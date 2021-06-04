Benefits for technical inventory of immovable property

When citizens apply to the departments of technical inventory, the grant of privileges to certain categories of citizens of the Donetsk People’s Republic is legally enshrined.

Thus, according to clause 15 of the Procedure for the provision of paid services (performance of work) in the field of technical inventory, accounting and valuation of immovable property, approved by the Decree of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic of 17 September 2020 No. 330, are exempt from paying state fees and paying for services (work), including an advance payment, in relation to residential property:

– disabled people of the 1st group, disabled children;

– orphans and children left without parental care;

– disabled veterans;

– citizens whose accommodation have been lost;

– declared unfit for habitation as a result of hostilities or shelling in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic in relation to such immovable property.

According to clause 16 of this Procedure, they are exempt from payment of state fees and 50% of fees for services (work), including an advance payment in respect of residential real estate:

– individuals of the 1st and 2nd categories affected by the Chernobyl disaster;

– participants in hostilities;

– disabled people of the 2nd group;

– commissioned servicemen of A, B subgroups, and family members of the deceased defenders of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

When submitting an application by these persons, in order to provide benefits in the payment of state fee and fees for services (work), including an advance payment, documents of the established form, valid in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and confirming such a right, are presented.

On the official website of the Ministry of Justice of the Donetsk People’s Republic (section “Technical inventory of immovable property”), you can get additional information regarding the technical inventory, as well as the work of the departments of technical inventory, accounting and valuation of immovable property of a city, district, city-district departments of justice of the DPR Ministry of Justice.