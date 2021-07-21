Appointment of social worker

The Ombudsman was approached by a citizen I., born in 1946, with a disability of II group. Due to age-related changes and an unsatisfactory state of health, the woman experienced difficulty in taking full-fledged self-care, moved exclusively with the help of a walker for disabled people.

Due to the fact that citizen I. has no relatives on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Ombudsman urgently appealed to the Administration of the city of Torez. As part of the interaction of the Ombudsman with local governments, the Administration of the city of Torez, the applicant was assisted in the appointment of a social worker as soon as possible.

It is worth noting that every citizen of the Donetsk People’s Republic in need of assistance, who is completely or partially deprived of the opportunity to independently care for himself/herself, regardless of the existing reasons, has the right to assistance by a social worker, as a guarantee of social protection from the State.