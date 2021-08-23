Appointment of a social worker

The Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic received an appeal from a citizen D., living in the territory of the Russian Federation, about assistance in organizing social services of her ex-mother-in-law, a citizen T., born in 1938, living in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the city of Torez.

The former spouse of the applicant lived for a long time in the Kingdom of Spain, where he died in 2020 as a result of a new coronavirus infection caused by 2019-nCoV.

It was extremely difficult for the citizen T. to obtain a death certificate for her son, since due to her advanced age and concomitant diseases, the latter could not apply on this issue to the Spain’s Consulate General. Her only close relative was her son.

Thus, the citizen T. found herself in a difficult life situation: it was difficult for her to move around and she almost never left her home. As a result, the purchase of food, cooking and the observance of basic hygiene rules without outside help became impossible.

Taking into account the gravity of the situation and with a view to its speedy resolution, the Ombudsman sent a letter to the administration of the city of Torez in the shortest possible time.

As part of the work carried out, the citizen T. was registered for service in the department of social assistance at home of the Municipal budgetary institution “Territorial centre of social services (provision of social services in the city of Torez)”.

The Ombudsman expresses gratitude to the Administration of the city of Torez for productive cooperation in the protection of human and civil rights and freedoms.