Amendments to legislation that are connected with electrical energy and natural gas

On February 5, amendments to the Criminal Code of the Donetsk People’s Republic entered into force. They provide for the criminal responsibility for theft of electrical energy and natural gas.

Punishment for the above actions is established depending on the extent of the damage (minimum fine in the amount up to two hundred rubles and a sanction with the deprivation of liberty with a maximum sentence of three years).

Also, Article 247 of the Criminal Code of the Donetsk People’s Republic provided the responsibility for the unauthorized connection to the oil pipelines, petroleum product pipelines and gas pipelines or made them unusable.

The minimum punishment for these actions provides for a fine in the amount up to eighty thousand rubles, and the maximum one provides for imprisonment up to eight years.

In addition, 06.02.2021 the Law of the Donetsk People’s Republic “On administrative responsibility for the violation of the legislation on electricity and gas supply” entered into force.

This Law provides for the administrative responsibility of officials for the damage of electricity grids, gas pipelines, total and (or) partial violation of the limitation of the regime of electric energy consumption, the rules of the limitation for supplying and selection of the natural gas, violation of the rules of using electrical energy, the rules of exploitation of electrical facilities, and violation of the rules of using natural gas, security rules of the system for gas-supplying.