Amendments to Criminal Code have been adopted concerning pregnant women and women with child under three years of age who is in chilldren’s home at correctional facility

We inform you about the entry into force of the Law of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 295-IIHC dated 04.06.2021 “On Amendments to the Criminal Code of the Donetsk People’s Republic”.

These changes are aimed at improving the situation of pregnant women and women with a child under three years of age, that is in a children’s home at a correctional facility, who are sentenced to imprisonment for committing a crime of minor gravity.

Thus, Conditional early release (parole) from serving a sentence can be applied only after aconvicted pregnant woman or a woman who has a child under the age of three, that is in a children’s home at a correctional facility, has actually served at least 1/4 of the sentence imposed for a crime of minor gravity.

The unserved part of the punishment may be replaced by a milder type of punishment after such persons have actually served at least 1/4 of the penalty.

Conditional early release can also be applied to a pregnant woman or a woman with a child under the age of three, that is in a children’s home at a correctional facility, who has been convicted to sentences of imprisonment, and who has committed an offence as a minor, after having actually served at least ¼ of the penal imposed for a crime of minor gravity.