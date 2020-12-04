Administrative responsibility of drivers in case of involvement in road accident

Due to the possible occurrence of unfavorable weather conditions (ice, snowfall, rain, fog, etc.) on the roads of the Republic, there is a risk of road accidents.

It should be remembered that in case of involvement in a road accident, the driver is obliged to take the necessary measures provided for in Clause 2.10 of the DPR Highway Code, namely:

a) immediately stop the vehicle and remain in the scene of the accident;

b) turn on the emergency signal indicator and install an emergency stop sign in accordance with the requirements of Clause 9.10 of these Rules;

c) not to move the vehicle and items related to the accident;

d) take possible measures to provide first aid to the injured, call an ambulance, and if this is not possible to seek help from those present and send the injured to a medical institution;

e) if it is impossible to perform the actions listed in subparagraph “d” of Clause 2.10 of the Rules, take the victim to the nearest medical institution in your vehicle, having previously recorded the location of the traces of the accident, as well as the position of the vehicle after it stops; in a medical institution, inform your surname and vehicle registration plate (presenting a driver’s license or another identity document, vehicle registration document) and return to the scene of the accident;

f) report a road accident to a police body or unit, write down the names and addresses of eyewitnesses, wait for the arrival of police officers;

g) take all possible measures to preserve traces of the incident, fencing them and organize a detour of the scene of the accident;

h) before the medical examination, do not use alcohol, drugs, as well as drugs made on their basis (except for those included in the officially approved composition of the first-aid kit) without the appointment of a medical.

Administrative responsibility for a traffic violation that caused damage to vehicles, cargo, highways, streets, railway crossings, road structures or other property, as well as leaving the place of a road accident is regulated by the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (as amended on the territory of DNR).

Thus, according to Article 124 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, traffic violations by road users, which caused damage to vehicles, cargo, highways, streets, railway crossings, road structures or other property, provides for the imposition of a fine in the amount of twenty tax-free minimum incomes of citizens or deprivation of the right to drive vehicles ranging from 6 months to 1 year.

Most drivers do not think about the fact that leaving the scene of an accident, they also commit an administrative offense.

According to Article 1224 of the Code of Administrative Offenses for leaving vehicles by drivers, other road users in violation of the established rules of the place of a road traffic accident in which they are involved, administrative responsibility is provided in the form of a fine in the amount of fifteen tax-free minimum incomes of citizens or public works for a term of 30 to 40 hours, or an administrative arrest for a term of 10 to 15 days.