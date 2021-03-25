Administrative responsibility for absence of MTPL insurance

The Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic draws the attention of drivers to the necessity to conclude an agreement on compulsory motor third party liability insurance.

Thus, according to the Law of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 252 – IIHC, dated 5 March 2021, “On Amendments to the Law of the Donetsk People’s Republic “On Compulsory Motor Third Party Liability Insurance”, deferral of using a vehicle previously provided without an insurance policy was excluded.

In this connection, from 11 March 2021, for non-compliance with the rules of motor liability insurance, officers of the SMVI of the DPR MIA have the right to impose a fine in the amount of 500 roubles.

Thus, the aforementioned changes in the corresponding edition have brought into force the normative provisions of Clause 1, Part 1 of Article 38 of the DPR Law No. 37 – IIHC, dated 24 May 2019, ” On Compulsory Motor Third Party Liability Insurance”, which state as follows:

– driving a vehicle by a person who does not have with him/her or has not presented for inspection a policy (agreement) of compulsory motor third party liability insurance, driving a vehicle during the period of its use, not provided for by an insurance policy of compulsory motor third party liability insurance, as well as driving a vehicle in violation of the conditions for driving this vehicle provided for by this insurance policy only by the drivers specified in this insurance policy – shall entail the imposition of an administrative fine in the amount of 500 roubles.

The legal mechanism for compensation for damage caused by an accident, enshrined by the state, is a warning factor in preventing the development of conflict situations associated with mutual demands of drivers-participants in the accident to recover money for the repair of damaged vehicles.