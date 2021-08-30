5 persons, whose remains were exhumed from unmarked graves in Snezhnoye, died as a result of bullet wounds – Interdepartmental commission

Today in Donetsk, the session of the Interdepartmental Commission for the Search for Missing Persons, Burial Places of the Bodies (remains) of Deceased (Dead) in Areas of the Armed Conflict in Donbass chaired by the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova took place.

During the meeting, the members of the Commission discussed several organizational issues related to:

– carrying out researches on the compile and store data about the fate of missing persons;

– carrying out appropriate expertises;

– preparation of suggestions to the executive authorities and other public bodies in this sphere.

The Commission has also defined its work plan for the current year and the priorities functions of the public bodies, which representatives are in it.

In addition, the meeting provided information on the current results on the search (exhumation) activities near the village of Ovsyanoye in the city of Snezhnoye. Since 18 August 2021, by the decision of the Commission, activities are underway on the territory of the local cemetery to recover the remains of victims of Ukrainian aggression from unmarked graves.

To date, the remains of 15 persons have been exhumed. In the course of forensic research, it has already been officially established that five of them died as a result of bullet wounds.

“Search and exhumation activities are going on. By our estimates, more than 50 persons were buried in unmarked graves in this cemetery in 2014. In parallel, measures are being taken to identify the alleged relatives of the victims. This is important for further identification,” Daria Morozova.

It should be remembered that the Interdepartmental Commission for the Search for Missing Persons, Burial Places of the Bodies (remains) of Deceased (Dead) in Areas of the Armed Conflict in Donbass was established by the Order of the Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin on 6 August 2021. The Chairman of the Commission is the Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR Daria Morozova. The Commission is composed of representatives of the DPR Head’s Administration, General Prosecutor’s Office, MIA, MSS, MES, Office for social support of retired servicemen and patriotic education under the Head of the DPR, and Ministry of Health.

Relatives of missing persons and witnesses of the disappearance may contact the Commission by calling the hotline. The telephone number: (071) 404-69-29. Also, you can send a request in writing to the e-mail address komissiya_poisk@mail.ru.