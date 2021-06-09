4 June – International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is commemorated annually on 4 June, based on a resolution of the UN General Assembly adopted on 19 August 1982.

This date was established in honor of the memory of the inhabitants of the planet, who died untimely at a young age. This decision was taken during a special session, on which the extremely difficult situation in Palestine was discussed. The public was shocked by the huge number of killed and wounded Lebanese and Palestinian children during the Arab-Israeli military conflicts in 1982. Also, many young Palestinian residents have suffered enormous psychological trauma after going through the war.

Unfortunately, our time has not become safer for children. Outbreaks of terrorist attacks, domestic and war violence regularly lead to the deaths of thousands of children. At the moment, the largest number of children’s lives is taken by armed conflicts in the territories of Syria, Libya and Donbass, where, as a result of regular military clashes, a child can die every day. For example, since 2014, 91 children have died as a result of shelling in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Today, the main document that regulates the legal issues of protecting children is the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. The legal act states that a child has special rights as a citizen of the world. But, despite the active political and rule-making activities carried out at the level of state bodies to protect the rights of children, there are still many unresolved issues in this direction. Not all aspects of the decisions fully meet the special requirements and needs of the child, and the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is another symbol in which the importance of young life is highlighted.