24 October – United Nations Day

The anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945 is celebrated annually on 24 October. The organization was officially formed from the moment of ratification of this fundamental document by the majority of its participants, including the five permanent members of the Security Council. This holiday is better known as UN Day.

The goals of the UN, enshrined in the Charter, are the maintenance of international peace and security, prevention and elimination of threats to peace and the suppression of acts of aggression, settlement or resolution by peaceful means of international disputes, the development of friendly relations between nations based on respect for the principle of equality and self-determination of peoples; implementation of international cooperation in economic, social, cultural and humanitarian spheres, promotion and development of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, without distinction of race, gender, language and religion.

The UN members undertake to act in accordance with the following principles: sovereign equality of states; settlement of international disputes by peaceful means; refraining in international relations from the threat of force or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

The UN also has a number of its own specialized agencies, i.e. international intergovernmental organizations on economic, social and humanitarian issues related to the UN through ECOSOC: United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Agriculture Organization United Nations (FAO), International Monetary Fund (IMF), International Labor Organization (ILO), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), etc.

The UN celebrates its 76th anniversary during a period of tremendous upheaval for the world, which exacerbated by the unprecedented global health crisis in connection with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic with severe economic and social consequences.

The Human Rights Ombudsman in the DPR calls on citizens to be concerned people to global international problems, as well as to show social responsibility and observe quarantine measures during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, only together and by common efforts, we can withstand and defeat this danger that is common for the whole world.