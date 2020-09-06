2 September – Day of the end of the Second World War (1939-1945)

Countries of Nazi-block, i.e. Germany, Italy and Japan unleashed the Second World War. It began on 1 September 1939 with an attack on Poland by German forces. It was the largest armed conflict in human history, created by territorial disputes and rivalry between states. 62 countries, including the USSR, became its participants. According to various estimates, the confrontation engulfed about 80% population of the Earth. Battles were in Europe, Asia, Africa and all oceans. The first use of nuclear weapons was at that point in time. More than 60 million people died for those six years. The Soviet people was one of the nations which sustained heavy losses in the course of the war.

The Great Patriotic War (GPV, 22 June 1941 – 9 May 1945) is the most important composite part of the Second World War. With it’s the beginning, the Allies was created, in which, besides countries of the “big four” (the USSR, Great Britain, the USA and China, more 22 states entered. In the course of the war, the number of participants of the coalition had been increasing. (Later, with the onset of peace, the United Nations Organization was created on the base of the anti-fascist coalition).

GPV has been finished with total military-political, economical and ideological victory of the Soviet Union that made possible to free countries of Central and Eastern Europe from Nazism and predetermined the outcome of the world conflict in general.

Japan was the last from country-opponents of the Allies which continued armed actions. Despite the serious losses, the country declared that it was ready to fight to the bitter end. However, the USSR supported allies in the confrontation with Japan by declaring war with it. Thus, on 9 May 1945, the Soviet troops began the offensive, which was finished the ultimate defeat of the army of the Japanese Empire.

Japan had to sign the Act of capitulation. It happened on 2 September 1945. This document exactly is an international legal basis to consider the 2nd of September as the Day of the end of the Second World War.

On 2 September 1945, the Decree of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR was published, in turn, according to which, the 3rd of September was announced the Day of Victory over Japan in the Soviet Union. This date was included in the list of public holidays, but over time it was forgotten. The State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in April 2020 adopted the law, which states the 3rd of September soldier appreciation day as the Day of the end of the Second World War to restore historical justice. The legislative initiation aimed at the strengthening of patriotic traditions and perpetuating heroic deeds of winners – soviet warriors, who proved unlimited devotion to the Homeland and duty towards allies, did closer the end of the scariest war, saving not only their home but also humanity.